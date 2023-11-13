Anti-social behaviour in Kirkcaldy town centre has led to a sharp increase in police patrols, it has been revealed.

Neale Hanvey MP met with Fife’s Divisional Commander to raise concerns of traders after meeting with them last month. He tabled their worries over response times, and follow-up reports, and said the talks were “detailed and constructive.”

The town centre has experienced problems with vandalism, theft and damage to empty buildings. Bins have also been set on fire by youths.

The issue of anti-social behaviour was raised at the Kirkcaldy politician’s summit held last month. It was attended by traders, landlords and organisations such as Fife Council and Love Oor Lang Toun.

Mr Hanvey said: ‘My meeting with the Fife Divisional Commander was detailed and constructive and as a matter of priority I raised concerns about call response times and in person follow up on reports made by traders and members of the public alike.

“Following my meeting I have personally noticed an increased police presence on the High Street, particularly during market days and there has been progress made on Police Scotland’s commitment to follow up on reports.”

The aim of the summit as to put on the table all concerns as well as ideas and practical solutions to bring new life to the town centre. It was held in the new private hire dining space recently created by Koku Shi restaurant following its move to new premises.

Issued highighted included the empty M&S store - most recently used as an NHS vaccine centre - the poor maintenance of other empty and derelict buildings, the impact of anti-social behaviour in the area and the pressure of parking charges on visitors, businesses and staff.