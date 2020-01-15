Antiques fair is coming to Fife theatre

Bargain hunters have an opportunity to look for some rare gems when an antiques, collectors and retro fair comes to Kirkcaldy next month.

For the first time in many years, the first event of its kind is taking place at the Adam Smith Theatre. It is being held on February 29 from 10am to 3.30pm.

There will be a wide range of goods on offer with around 30 tables showcasing antique and vintage items for sale.

These are likely to include gold and silver jewellery, costume jewellery, cutlery, original and printed art, ceramics, vintage watches and clocks, vintage clothing, vintage cameras and other photographic items, coins, banknotes and medals, tableware, musical instruments, toys and models as well as random collectables.

The fair is being organised by Julian Brook, who is also known as Collectable Jules and has his own Facebook page. Three other fairs are also planned for later this year.

Julian (69), who is retired, has been regularly attending antiques fairs to sell items for years. But this is the first time he has organised his own.

He said: “I met my wife in Dundee and we used to go to auctions a lot. We have bought a lot of our furniture at auctions and nearly all of my wife’s jewellery has come from auctions. You can buy some great stuff that otherwise you would not have been able to afford.

“I have been going to them for years but now that I am retired and I have the time, I thought I would organise my own event.”

He approached the Adam Smith Theatre to see if he could hold a fair there, as he lives in the town, and it was agreed.

Julian selected February 29 so it doesn’t clash with an antiques fair at Ingliston which is held in March as he wants to encourage sellers who attend that event to come along. He is also inviting the organisers of regular antique fairs in Falkland and St Andrews.

He continued: “I have around 22-25 tables taken but if anyone would like one they should get in touch. They shouldn’t worry if it is the first time they have been to a fair as we will be on hand to help.”

Tables are priced £20. Contact Julian on 07825 305 678 or search for Collectable Jules on Facebook.