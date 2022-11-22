The next retro fair organised by Julian Brook takes place this weekend in St Bryce Kirk. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The event takes place in the town’s St Bryce Kirk on Saturday, November 26 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

As an additional treat, there will be a painting demonstration during the day by a member of Kirkcaldy Art Club.

The antiques, collectors and retro fairs, organised by Julian Brook who is also known as Collectable Jules, have become a popular event in the local calendar since he held his first one in the town in February 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the events to be put on hold for a period, however they returned earlier this year in the new venue of St Bryce Kirk as the Adam Smith Theatre remains closed for refurbishment.

This weekend’s fair will offer visitors a wide range of goods with tables showcasing antique and vintage items for sale.

These will include gold, silver and costume jewellery, silver items including silver rim objects such as decanters and vases, cigarette cases, Vesta cases, cups, cutlery, picture frames, original and printed art tapestry, wooden items, ceramics, glassware, books, magazines, comics, linen and soft furnishings, motoring items, vintage cameras and photographic equipment, vintage watches and clocks, coins, banknotes and medals, toys, models, tableware and other random collectables.

Entry to the fair is £1, which is payable at the door on the day.

Dates for the antique, collectors and retro fairs for next year have now been set, with events planned for February 25, May 27, August 19 and November 25, 2023.

