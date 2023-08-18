Apartment with views over Old Course 18th green on the market for £2.3m
The flat at in Hamilton Grand, which overlooks the 18th green of the Old Course, is the first re-sale within the development, which has generated the highest price per square foot of any residential property in Scotland, attracting wealthy buyers from all over the world.
Number 16 has four arched windows and two balconies … and it’s on the market with a price tag of offers over £2.3million.
Savills has been instructed to sell the property in the striking red sandstone building which used to be The Grand Hotel, and was the first building in Scotland to have a pneumatic elevator and hot and cold water running in every bathroom, setting the benchmark for the ultimate in luxurious hospitality.
In the Second World War the Air Ministry requisitioned the building, transforming it into training headquarters for the RAF. The University of St. Andrews acquired the building after the war and used it as a student residence.
Kohler & Co, owners of The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa, bought Hamilton Grand in 2010 and carried out a major renovation. The building was stripped back to its outer shell and rebuilt with an additional floor being added. It now comprises 27 “homes of distinction.”
Jamie Macnab, the selling agent, said: “The appeal of St Andrews and The Old Course is sometimes overlooked by UK buyers but attracts wealthy buyers from all over the world who love the game of golf. Most people assume that all of the buyers are American but the residents of Hamilton Grand are from all over the world, including several different European countries. This is a very rare opportunity to buy a piece of Scottish golfing heritage”.