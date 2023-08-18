The flat at in Hamilton Grand, which overlooks the 18th green of the Old Course, is the first re-sale within the development, which has generated the highest price per square foot of any residential property in Scotland, attracting wealthy buyers from all over the world.

Number 16 has four arched windows and two balconies … and it’s on the market with a price tag of offers over £2.3million.

Savills has been instructed to sell the property in the striking red sandstone building which used to be The Grand Hotel, and was the first building in Scotland to have a pneumatic elevator and hot and cold water running in every bathroom, setting the benchmark for the ultimate in luxurious hospitality.

The flat has a price tag with offers over £2.3m (Pics; Savills)

In the Second World War the Air Ministry requisitioned the building, transforming it into training headquarters for the RAF. The University of St. Andrews acquired the building after the war and used it as a student residence.

Kohler & Co, owners of The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa, bought Hamilton Grand in 2010 and carried out a major renovation. The building was stripped back to its outer shell and rebuilt with an additional floor being added. It now comprises 27 “homes of distinction.”