Appeal after 10-week-old kitten abandoned on Fife high street
The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a male kitten was found abandoned on a Fife high street.
Scotland’s animal welfare charity was contacted by a caller who found the eight to 10-week-old kitten outside Two An A Coo takeaway, on Cupar’s Bonnygate, at around 6.30am on May 28.
Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said: “A member of the public advised our caller they had seen a young man, possibly late teens or early 20s, at Two An A Coo with the kitten in a cat carrier. The person even took the kitten out of the carrier while they were standing outside the takeaway. They then left the shop and were witnessed sitting nearby with the carrier before walking away without it.”
The caller realised the kitten had been left and then contacted the Scottish SPCA.
The cat is in good health and is receiving care.
Anyone with any information or who recognises this cat should contact the helpline on 03000 999 999.