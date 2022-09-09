Appeal after dog handed in to Fife vet after being found in Falkirk
A plea has been made to trace the owners of a dog handed into a Fife vet after being found in Falkirk.
The female Lhasa Apso was handed into a Kirkcaldy vet earlier this week.
It has been found in Falkirk.
The Safer Communities Fife team appealed for help to get her home.
The dog was taken to Whitehill Kennels in Cowdenbeath.