Appeal after lifesaving defibrillator goes missing in Fife town

The equipment was taken from outside Leven Library.
It has been used at three cardiac arrests over the past two years and now there is not one available if needed.
Independent community resuscitation charity, East Neuk First Responders, has appealed for help to get it back.
The equipment has the serial number 16B00517420
Contact the group via its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EastNeukFirstResponders