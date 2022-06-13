Appeal after lifesaving defibrillator goes missing in Fife town

An appeal has been launched to find a lifesaving defibrillator which has gone missing in a Fife town - and may have been stolen.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 13th June 2022, 9:59 am
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 9:59 am

The equipment was taken from outside Leven Library.

It has been used at three cardiac arrests over the past two years and now there is not one available if needed.

Read More

Read More
These pictures capture the fun as Kinghorn Gala Week parade returns after three-...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

An appeal has gone out to find the defibrillator

Independent community resuscitation charity, East Neuk First Responders, has appealed for help to get it back.

The equipment has the serial number 16B00517420

Contact the group via its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EastNeukFirstResponders

Fife