Appeal as stone bench in memory of loved one in popular rural spot disappears

A community group has been left stunned by the disappearance of a stone bench which was a place for quiet reflection.

Kinghorn and Burntisland-based Craigencalt Trust discovered the absence of the heavy granite seat recently, and has appealed for people with any information to come forward.

It vanished from the Rock Rest, one of its project sites, some time between September 18 and 25.

The Rock Rest picnic area was created in a small stone quarry, along a track near the farm, near the allotments. It has grown into a lovely spot, used as a place for people to have a snack. Walking further up into the quarry the trust provided a granite stone bench, tucked in by the rocks as a quiet place to read or just contemplate. It was funded thanks to a generous bequest from a local family in memory of a loved one.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “This was no quick, easy, job, and the culprits must have known where to find it, as its location is not obvious. The flat, polished, granite, seat was firmly stuck down with epoxy resin glue and weighed 75kg. Whoever stole this needed tools to dislodge it, and help to carry it to a vehicle on the nearby track then transport it away.

“It was especially saddening, with the bench coming from a gift to the trust, in memory of a loved one. Volunteers have spent a great deal of time and effort on this project, together with practical help from Alcan, and it is really upsetting to see what has happened.

“We would love nothing better than for the bench to be returned. We would ask if anyone who might have seen any suspicious happenings to contact the police or else let us know.”

Craigencalt Trust undertakes projects in the countryside around Kinghorn Loch, such as path construction and maintenance and provision of picnic, rest and other facilities, to make it an enjoyable place for people to visit.

The trust also co-ordinates the reloading of barley straw rafts on the loch each winter to ensure that the water quality remains in excellent condition for water sports and the ecosystem.

Since launching in 2011, it has completed many different projects which have been of great benefit to the many walkers and visitors who use Kinghorn Loch.