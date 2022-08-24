Appeal for 150 volunteers to mentor pupils at four Fife secondary schools

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal from MCR Pathways covers St Andrew’s and Viewforth High Schools in Kirkcaldy plus Glenwood High School in Glenrothes, and Lochgelly High School.

Mentors share an hour each week during the school term with a young person to increase their confidence, overcome challenges and focus on their education.

They are matched with a young person based on shared experiences, hobbies, career aspirations, and personality traits.

Mentoring - provided by MCR and Fife Council - begins for nominated pupils from S3 and supports the increasing number of vulnerable young people facing an uncertain future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Young Talent programme was launched here earlier this year.

Mhairi Douglas, programme manager said: “The difference a one hour meeting makes to a young person is incredible. For many of our mentors and mentees, it’s the best hour of their week.”

Fay Gingell, chief executive of MCR Pathways, said: “The Fife community has really embraced the programme and it’s great to see people reaping the rewards.

“Not only are the futures of our young people improved, but mentors also gain enhanced listening skills, improved coaching skills and a friend for life.”

In 2021, the Scottish Government announced a major funding package to help the rollout of the programme which currently supports 4000 young people each week across 16 local authorities.