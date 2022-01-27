Appeal for donations as Fife launches new music lending library

It would be based at Lochgelly Centre, and could open up a world of music to many Fifers.

The initiative has been launched by OnFife which runs the region’s theatres, galleries, libraries and museums.

The cultural trust is looking to launch the lending library this spring, and has issued an appeal for donations of any unused or unwanted instruments - everything from recorders to guitars!

The new service will mean anyone who wants to try their hand at an instrument can do so without the expense of buying.

Karen Taylor, creative instigator with OnFife, said: “This is a really exciting project and the partners we’re working with, including St Andrews Music Participation, Tinderbox and the Music Education Partnership Group, have been sharing their passion and expertise so we can make some noise with this new service.

“But to really hit a high note we’d love people to get involved by donating any instruments that are no longer used or wanted and know they’re going to be put to a great use.”

Any donated instruments will be cleaned and repaired before being made available.

Added Karen: “While we’re ‘banging the drum’ for the new service, drum kits are one thing we’re not really able to take at the moment, both because of storage and for people to be able to take away.”

OnFife is also looking to offer tuition videos, taster sessions and workshops.

Donations can be made at local libraries.

