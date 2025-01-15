Appeal for people to help knit 1500 poppies to mark 100th anniversary of Kirkcaldy war memorial

People are being asked to knit or crochet poppies that will be placed in a flowing cascade at Kirkcaldy war memorial to mark its 100th anniversary. (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

Members of the public are being invited to get creative and help with a special project to mark the 100th anniversary of Kirkcaldy’s war memorial, gardens and art galleries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Individuals and organisations are being encouraged to play a part in the events by helping to knit or crochet poppies which will be used to ‘dress’ the war memorial with a cascade of flowing poppies.

The events and activities to mark the anniversary are being organised by the Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland, who hope that the whole community will come together to mark the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the local branch explained: “Our magnificent war memorial, gardens and art galleries are a focal point of the town and will be 100 years old in 2025.

"The Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland, working with Fife Council, OnFife, the Civic Society and other partners are organising a number of activities and events to mark this significant anniversary.

"Starting from April 2025, a major part of the arrangements is to engage the community to help ‘dress’ the war memorial with a cascade of flowing poppies.

"We are now asking individuals and organisations if they can help produce at least 1500 poppies – the number of war dead listed on our joint memorials.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those wishing to get involved can knit or crochet the poppies in red wool (of any shade and size) with a black centre if possible. The organisers have a number of examples people can look at and there are many design patterns available online, including two downloadable patterns on the organisation’s Facebook page.

People are also free to use their own style poppy design.

The spokesperson said that members can collect poppies from the maker, or they can be dropped off at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

Kirkcaldy Men’s Shed have agreed to install the completed poppies on the war memorial.

Those who are making poppies are asked to register their details with the Legion so they can keep in contact and assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information, or for those who are not able to help prepare the poppies but would like to donate money to the overall fund, please call 07847899556, email [email protected] or visit the Facebook page for Legion Scotland - Kirkcaldy & District.