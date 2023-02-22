Appeal for trustees to join group to promote one of Fife’s oldest harbours
A trust set up to promote after one of Fife’s oldest harbours is appealing for volunteers to get on board.
The call comes from St Andrews Harbour Trust which wants trustees who have the time, experience, and skills to be part of its group which helps to protect and promote the heritage of the area.
The trust has long-term ambitious plans to maximise the harbour’s commercial, tourist and leisure potential for future generations. It employs a part time harbourmaster who is responsible for day-to-day operations.
The first records of any harbour being built date to circa 1100, and historical references of a fishing harbour to 1222. The earliest medieval quays and piers consisted of wooden posts against the rocky skellies and backfilled with boulders and stones.
The oldest part of the harbour may be the Fernhead Quay where the café stands. For centuries, the harbour was a trading artery of the town. Although its commercial status is long since gone, the harbour is the home of a small commercial crab and lobster fishing fleet and berths for sail and power leisure craft. It maintains its scenic allure and is ever popular with artists, and local and visiting photographers.
St Andrews Harbour Trust was established by The Pier and Harbour Orders Confirmation (No 1) Act, 1897 as a Trust Port, - an independent statutory body. There are no shareholders or owners.
Trustees are a group of appointed individuals who, free of charge, bring their expertise and experience. Their role is to maintain and promote a safe harbour.
The trust explores all avenues of funding to maintain the harbour along with various fund-raising events and an annual gala which involves the community. It is looking for a treasurer, secretary, and those with experience in business or property development, project management, charitable fundraising and who have a genuine interest in helping the harbour.
For more details, e-mail: [email protected]