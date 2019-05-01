Appeal for volunteers to help out at this year’s Twilight Walk

Maggie’s Fife is appealing for volunteers to help marshal at this year’s Twilight Walk on May 25.

Helpers are required to assist at the event at the Lomond Centre in Glenrothes from 6.30 to 11pm and shifts are flexible.

The 13th Twilight Walk for Maggie’s Fife is taking place at 7pm.

The walk is great value – to register it is £10 for adults and £5 for children under 16. Registration is still open at www.maggiescentres.org/twilightwalk2019 Walkers can choose to walk 1, 5 or 10 miles.

Alison Allan, centre head at Maggie’s Fife said: “This is a fabulous walk for all abilities. You take part with your friends, family, pet, or work colleagues. The Twilight Walk is a great way to exercise and keep fit whilst raising vital funds to support people affected by cancer. Maggie’s Fife received 6,758 visits last year and we expect to see this number increase in 2019.

“All funds raised will ensure we can keep our doors open for anyone facing the enormity of cancer for as long as they need us.”

Jackie Gray Twilight Walk organiser, said: “The walk raised around £12,000 for Maggie’s Fife last year, which is a fantastic achievement, our family is so proud to be part of it. We couldn’t do this without the troop of volunteers and businesses who make it possible. We hope local people will sign up and continue to support this community walk.”

Volunteers are also needed for the Maggie’s Fife Ladies Lunch at the Old Course Hotel in St Andres on May 12 - shifts are from 11am to 6pm. Tasks are varied and shifts are flexible. For further information about volunteering contact: Louise.Duncan@maggiescentres.org or call 01592643355 ext 28868.