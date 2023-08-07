Fife Council officers asked Cala Homes to create the temporary facility to avoid the loss of spaces for local residents - only for councillors to then refuse its. Now the local authority’s local review body will hear an appeal and decide whether the car park can remain in use.

Cala lodged the appeal in April after a committee decision to refuse a retrospective planning application for the car park which accommodated ten vehicles on land just north of Main Street. It took the decision due to a lack of drainage provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said it needed the space because there was no designated parking nearby, and it said there was “a sense of disbelief” among residents because, as the site develops, it means workers will have no option but to leave their cars in nearby busy streets.

The entrance to the new development in Aberdour (Pic: Google Maps)

Cala is currently working on its development at Inchcolm Green in the town, and a condition of development required that the Main Street carriageway was widened to provide two lanes for traffic, as well as providing parking bays for residents on the north side of Main Street. Council officers asked Cala to provide a temporary parking area while workers were on site - it was also for use by locals outwith operating hours.

The council’s planning review body will consider the appeal at a hearing on Monday, August 14..

Steven Cooper, planning manager at Cala Homes (East) said: “In providing the car parking area, Cala has sought to comply with the council’s request for a safe, off-street parking for local residents whilst works were undertaken. The car park has been, and continues to be well used by locals outwith working hours and on the weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Permission was requested for a longer period up until December 2025 at the latest to enable use by contractors, as currently available space on site will become more limited as development progresses. The car park would also remain available for use by local residents during this time.

“The car park will be removed following completion of work on site by Cala or December 2025, whichever is sooner and the land will then be reinstated to its previous use.