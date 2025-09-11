Appeal to Fifers to become panel members for unique Children’s Hearings System

Scotland’s unique Children’s Hearings System is seeking new volunteer Panel Members to make decisions in the interests of infants, children and young people in Fife.

Applications to join opened this month, and close on Monday, October 6.

Children’s Hearings Scotland (CHS) is the public body that recruits, trains and supports Panel Members who sit at children’s hearings.

These are legal meetings set up because there are concerns about the wellbeing or care of an infant, child or young person. At each, three Panel Members make decisions with, and for, the infant, child or young person.

Fifers have bene urged to become Children's Hearing panel members (Pic: Andrew Perry)

In the past year more than 1300 hearings took place in Fife, which is one of the local authority areas where CHS is seeking to increase its capacity.

Elliot Jackson, national convener of CHS, said: ”If you want to play a significant role in supporting children, young people and their families who need help in your local community, then we want to hear from you.

“We need new Panel Members who have compassion and empathy, and who are really good at listening to the views of children and young people. If this is you, then I encourage you to apply to join our wonderful Panel and help Scotland’s children to grow up loved, safe and respected so that they realise their full potential.”

All volunteers receive comprehensive training before sitting on their first panel and are supported by CHS experts, including local volunteer area support teams, throughout their time as a volunteer. Appointments are for a three-year term initially.

Young people with lived experience of the hearings system also helped to shape the recruitment campaign, which focuses on the qualities they want to see in Panel Members.

More details at https://www.chscotland.gov.uk/volunteer-with-us/