Appeal to Fifers to volunteer for rewarding roles with the Children’s Panel

Fifers have been urged to become volunteers with the Children’s Panel.

Scotland’s unique Children’s Hearings System(CHS) is seeking new volunteer panel members in the Kingdom to make decisions in the interests of infants, children and young people in Fife.

It has launched its annual recruitment campaign for people to join more than 2200 it has recruited, trained and supported to sit at children’s hearings.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Natalie Don-Innes MSP, Minister for Children, Young People and The Promise, said: ‘Panel members make important decisions that change young people’s lives for the better, which means this is an extremely rewarding role.

Natalie Don-Innes MSP, Minister for Children, Young People and The Promise (Pic: Submitted)

‘I hope people from all walks of life will think about joining Scotland’s unique hearings system, helping Scotland to keep the Promise that our country will be the best place to grow up.’

The campaign runs until noon on Monday, September30 - anyone interested in becoming a panel member can find out more and apply at the CHS website. Appointments are for a three-year term initially.

Children’s hearings are legal meetings set up because there are concerns about the wellbeing or care of an infant, child or young person.

At each hearing, three panel members make legal decisions with and for the infant, child or young person. The panel member’s role includes making sure that the young person is at the heart of the decisions made. All volunteers receive comprehensive training before sitting on their first panel and are supported by CHS experts, including local volunteer area support teams, throughout their time as a volunteer.

Ailsa Jones, a serving panel member in Fife, says: “I joined because I have always wanted to help others. I liked the idea of how volunteers are trying to improve outcomes for those in their local area.”

Young people with lived experience of the hearings system have helped to shape the recruitment campaign, which focuses on the qualities young people want to see in panel members.

Elliot Jackson, national convener of Children’s Hearings Scotland, said: ‘”Whatever your background, if you are compassionate, empathetic, a good listener and can build trust then I encourage you to apply to join our wonderful Panel community. Scotland’s children, young people and their families who need our protection most, need you.’