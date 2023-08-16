June Gardner was last seen around 8.30pm on Tuesday in the Clarimalt Drive area. The 14-year old is described as around 5ft 6ins, of slim build with long blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a black and white puffer jacket and black leggings.

Sergeant Johnny Lister said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for June's welfare and we want to make sure she is safe and well. If anyone has seen her or knows where she might be then please get in touch with us via 101, quoting reference 2234 of 15 August."