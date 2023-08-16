News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Appeal to find girl, 14, reported missing in Kirkcaldy

Police have appealed for help to find a girl reported missing in Kirkcaldy.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read

June Gardner was last seen around 8.30pm on Tuesday in the Clarimalt Drive area. The 14-year old is described as around 5ft 6ins, of slim build with long blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a black and white puffer jacket and black leggings.

June is known to frequent Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Leven.

Sergeant Johnny Lister said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for June's welfare and we want to make sure she is safe and well. If anyone has seen her or knows where she might be then please get in touch with us via 101, quoting reference 2234 of 15 August."

Related topics:KirkcaldyGlenrothes