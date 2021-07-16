Appeal to find missing 15-year-old Fife girl
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 15-year-old teenager.
Nakeisha Muir has been reported missing from Glenrothes since Thursday, July 15.
Nakeisha was last seen leaving Kerrera Place, Glenrothes, around 10.50am.
She is described as being five foot, five inches in height, of stocky build. When last seen she was wearing a pink top, a black zip up hooded top, black ripped jeans and gold Sketcher trainers. She also wears glasses and was carrying a rucksack type bag.
Inspector Kirk Donnelly said: "Nakeisha has not been seen or heard from since Thursday morning and we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. She has links to the Dundee area and may have travelled there by bus or train and may be seen in the company of others.”
Anyone who may have seen her, or who has any information on her whereabouts, can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2045 of 15 July 2021."