Appeal to find missing 15-year-old Fife girl

Nakeisha Muir.

Nakeisha Muir has been reported missing from Glenrothes since Thursday, July 15.

Nakeisha was last seen leaving Kerrera Place, Glenrothes, around 10.50am.

She is described as being five foot, five inches in height, of stocky build. When last seen she was wearing a pink top, a black zip up hooded top, black ripped jeans and gold Sketcher trainers. She also wears glasses and was carrying a rucksack type bag.

Inspector Kirk Donnelly said: "Nakeisha has not been seen or heard from since Thursday morning and we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. She has links to the Dundee area and may have travelled there by bus or train and may be seen in the company of others.”