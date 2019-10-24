Appeal to find missing man west Fife last seen in Kirkcaldy

Police are appealing for help to find a missing man last seen in Kirkcaldy.

Michael Irvine, from Oakley, was last seen near Whytemans Brae in the Lang Toun on Tuesday morning.

Police Scotland say there is growing concern for the welfare of the 62-year old, and they have appealed for the public’s help to trace him.

Michael was last seen around 10 30 am on Whytemans Brae, Kirkcaldy on Tuesday.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with short gray hair.

He was wearing a blue and grey checked shirt carrying a brown bag.

Police say Michael has expressed an interest in travelling to the Glasgow, Liverpool and Manchester areas.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4030 of October 22.