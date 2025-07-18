Appeal to former members as Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra set to celebrate 50th anniversary
Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra (FYJO) is reaching out to all former members ahead of a special event at the Adam Smith Theatre later this year.
The group launched in 1976, and has been a cornerstone of the local youth music scene ever since, providing a platform for young musicians to develop a range of musical skills and share their passion for jazz.
On Saturday, November 1 it will host a celebratory event at the Kirkcaldy theatre to mark its rich history, and inspire the next generation of jazz musicians.
The band has made an incredible mark on the Scottish and National jazz scene with many former players now recognised as leading figures in the contemporary jazz scene, such as Fergus McCreadie, (piano) Harben Kay, (sax) Calum Gourlay, (bass) Ewen Hastie (bass) and Tom Gordon (drums) led by the indomitable music director Richard Michael, and FYJO founder, for the past five decades.
Fergus - who was Mercury Music nominated and winner of Scottish Album of The Year (SAY Award) - said: “For me, Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra was the start of everything - the passion and enthusiasm that Richard teaches with is unparalleled in Scottish music education and totally changed my life at the time.
“I owe so much of my musical outlook and ability to the lessons I learned in the orchestra, never mind the incredible opportunity as a young jazz musician to play with a number of other like-minded musicians.”
And for the man at the heart of FYJO, it is a special celebration.
Said Richard: “I feel responsibility for setting so many youngsters down the path of poverty as I have the power to give them such a love of this music that they will want to play it for the rest of their lives. What makes FYJO different from all other youth bands is this – every player learns the basic techniques of how to improvise and there is a positive culture, which I encourage, that “Mistakes are cool!”
Since 2006 Richard has also been a key contributor on BBC Radio Scotland’s weekly jazz programme “Jazz House”, and has appeared on numerous broadcasts on Radio 3 and Radio 4. He is also Honorary Professor of Jazz at St Andrews University, and a leading figure in jazz education throughout the British Isles.
FYJO hopes to hear from as many former members and musicians as possible as it plans ahead to its event in November. To get involved, contact: [email protected]
As ex-player Jasmine Shackman said on leaving the band “ FYJO is a safe place to be, and where I learned it’s OK to get it wrong”.
Tickets for the event will be available from the venue later this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.