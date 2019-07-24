Appeal to help Leven school children

A Leven hairdresser, who last year organised a campaign to help local children going back to school, is appealing for new donations before the end of the summer holidays.

Craig Boyd, owner of Craig Boyd Hairdressing in Leven town centre, is urging people to donate school uniforms (new or in a good condition), school bags and stationery.

The items will be given to children whose parents are struggling to meet the costs of getting their child ready for the new school term.

Craig will also be providing free hair cuts.

The event was a huge success last year, with more than 120 children getting hair cuts, school bags and equipment, with left over bags being donated to primary schools in the area.

While Craig came up with the idea and led the campaign, a number of local businesses and individuals also donated items or collected.

Now Craig is appealing for people in the area to get involved again and donate key items.

Marie Garden, Craig’s mum, said they were “happy” with how the campaign went last year.

“Craig knows what it is like for single parents bringing up children,” she added. “He says every kid should feel special going back to school with their new stuff. He only just put the appeal up but already people have been dropping stuff off.”

Donations can be dropped off at Craig Boyd Hairdressing, which is open Tuesday-Saturday. For more details about the appeal and the salon, search for Craig Boyd Hairdressing on Facebook.