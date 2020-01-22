Appeal to make sure Methil’s voice is heard

People in Methil are being called on to help represent the area and make their voices heard.

Methil Community Council launched last year, however, its chair, Audrey Egan, said there had been “absolutely no interest from the community”.

Just three residents have turned up to meetings.

Audrey warned that a lack of input from the community and no output from the group could lead to it being shut down.

She is now calling on local residents to come forward and share their views on issues in Methil, and for members of other local groups to become involved.

“We really want members of our communities to come together and bring their own ideas and projects to the community council so we can have a plan of action that represents what the people of Methil and Methilhill want,” she told the Mail.

“Meetings are held every month and members of the public are encouraged to attend and have their say on the plans the community council are putting forward.”

There are still a number of vacancies for community councillors and the group is seeking residents of the town to come forward and nominate themselves.

The community council also wants to hear from people in Methilhill.

The group plans on holding an event in spring, and want the support of new members.

For more information about the group and the work it does, search for ‘Methil Community Council’ on Facebook.