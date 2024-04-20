Appeal to trace Fife man who police fear may be injured
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said the man, who has not been named, was seen in the Echobank area of the town around 4.30pm on Friday, He is described as around 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in tall, of thin build, with an Eastern European complexion, cropped, black hair which is shorter at the sides and unshaven.
He was wearing light blue jeans, white trainers and green two-tone hooded top.
Inspector Conrad Musgrave, Glenrothes Police Station, said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for this man’s welfare and we urgently want to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well.
“I’d urge anyone who recognises him, or has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us.”
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2163 of 19 April.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.