Appeal to trace man last seen in Fife village

Police Scotland is appealing for help tracing a man who was last seen in Springfield, near Cupar.

Ryan Landels (30) was last seen around 1pm on Monday. He is known to have travelled to both the Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes areas since he went missing and is also known to frequent the Levenmouth area.

His current whereabouts are unknown and his friends and family are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

Ryan is described as 5 feet 9 inches, medium build, auburn balding hair with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie, yellow t-shirt, black trousers and blue trainers but may be wearing a black hoodie and grey beanie hat also.

Sergeant Paul Hunter from Cupar Police Station said: “Ryan has been missing for a number of days now and this is out of character for him. His family and friends are understandably worried about him.

“We have a number of police resources dedicated to finding Ryan and I am now looking for the assistance of the public.”

If you believe you have seen Ryan or have information that could assist this investigation please contact 101 quoting incident number 0012 of the 04/02/2020.