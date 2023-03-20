Police are appealing for help tracing Craig Williams.

Police in Fife are appealing for information after 29-year-old Craig Williams was last seen at around 10.45am this morning (Monday, March 20).

Craig was last seen walking from the town’s Nasmyth Place area towards Lochore Meadows, near Harran Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as being 5ft 9in, of slim build and he has a beard. Craig was wearing a padded orange and black coat, a grey hoodie, grey baggie jeans and a black tammie hat.