Appeal to trace man missing from Kelty
The public are being asked for their help to trace a man reported missing from Kelty.
Police in Fife are appealing for information after 29-year-old Craig Williams was last seen at around 10.45am this morning (Monday, March 20).
Craig was last seen walking from the town’s Nasmyth Place area towards Lochore Meadows, near Harran Hill.
He is described as being 5ft 9in, of slim build and he has a beard. Craig was wearing a padded orange and black coat, a grey hoodie, grey baggie jeans and a black tammie hat.
Sergeant Kelly Anne Muir, said: “Concerns are growing for Craig’s welfare and we are keen to make sure he is safe and well. Anyone who has seen Craig, or knows where he might be, should call us on 101, quoting reference 0999 of Monday, March 20, 2023.”