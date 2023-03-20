News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
3 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
4 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
6 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
6 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Appeal to trace man missing from Kelty

The public are being asked for their help to trace a man reported missing from Kelty.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:26 GMT
Police are appealing for help tracing Craig Williams.
Police are appealing for help tracing Craig Williams.
Police are appealing for help tracing Craig Williams.

Police in Fife are appealing for information after 29-year-old Craig Williams was last seen at around 10.45am this morning (Monday, March 20).

Craig was last seen walking from the town’s Nasmyth Place area towards Lochore Meadows, near Harran Hill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as being 5ft 9in, of slim build and he has a beard. Craig was wearing a padded orange and black coat, a grey hoodie, grey baggie jeans and a black tammie hat.

Sergeant Kelly Anne Muir, said: “Concerns are growing for Craig’s welfare and we are keen to make sure he is safe and well. Anyone who has seen Craig, or knows where he might be, should call us on 101, quoting reference 0999 of Monday, March 20, 2023.”