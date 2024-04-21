Appeal to trace man who may be injured after disturbance involving weapons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating the incident in Inverkeithing also launched the appeal to trace the man.

On Friday, officers attended reports of a disturbance in the town’s Echobank, and a public passageway was sealed off. Police then attended on a block of flats on Henryson Road in the Touch area of Dunfermline.

Policed said two men aged 46 and 25 have been arrested., and both were taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.

Police this image of the man they want to trace amid concerns for him (Pic: Police Scotland)

The appeal for the un-named missing man was made yesterday. He was last seen in the Echobank area around 4.30pm on Friday, He is described as around 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in tall, of thin build, with an Eastern European complexion, cropped, black hair which is shorter at the sides and unshaven.

He was wearing light blue jeans, white trainers and green two-tone hooded top.

Inspector Conrad Musgrave, Glenrothes Police Station, said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for this man’s welfare and we urgently want to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well. I’d urge anyone who recognises him, or has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us.”