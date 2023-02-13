Police are appealing for information to trace Ernest Nicholson who has been reported missing from the Cowdenbeath area.

Ernest Nicholson was reported missing on the morning of Monday, February 13, and is believed to be in the West Fife area.

He is described as 5ft 8’ and bald. It is unknown what he may be wearing.

Sergeant John Nicol, from Cowdenbeath Police Station, said: “There are concerns for Ernest’s welfare and are asking anyone who know where he is, or who has seen him, to contact us.”