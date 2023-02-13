News you can trust since 1871
Appeal to trace missing Fife man Ernest Nicholson

Police are appealing for information to help trace a 57-year-old man missing from the Cowdenbeath area.

By Fiona Dobie
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 3:48pm
Police are appealing for information to trace Ernest Nicholson who has been reported missing from the Cowdenbeath area.
Ernest Nicholson was reported missing on the morning of Monday, February 13, and is believed to be in the West Fife area.

He is described as 5ft 8’ and bald. It is unknown what he may be wearing.

Sergeant John Nicol, from Cowdenbeath Police Station, said: “There are concerns for Ernest’s welfare and are asking anyone who know where he is, or who has seen him, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0868 of February 13, 2023.

