Appeal to trace missing Fife teenagers who may have travelled to Dundee

Officers say Bryony Lyons, 15, and Brooklyn Houston, 13, may have travelled together to Dundee . They were last seen in the Carslogie Road area of Cupar on Tuesday afternoon.

Bryony is described as 5ft 6ins, of average build with long brown/blonde hair. She has a piercing on the right side of her nose. When last seen, she was wearing dark leggings, black sweatshirt and black and white Nike trainers. Brooklyn is around 5ft 4ins tall with long brown hair. The teenager, who wears specs, was wearing a cream White Fox hoodie, black leggings, white Nike trainers and was also carrying a black bag.