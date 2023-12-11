Appeal to trace missing Fife woman who may have travelled to Birmingham

Lucy Newton , 23, was last seen around 7.15pm on Friday, December 8, in the Craig Street area of Rosyth. She is described as around 5ft 7ins, of slim build with long blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing black leggings, a black and white jacket and white trainers. She has tattoos on her hands, arms and back.

Inspector Tommy Stenhouse said: “Concerns are growing for Lucy’s welfare and we are keen to trace her to make sure she is safe and well. We are asking anyone who has seen Lucy or knows where she might be to get in touch. Likewise, if Lucy hears of this appeal we urge her to contact us or her family.”Contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3611 of Friday, 8 December, 2023.