Appeal to trace missing man in Fife after car found near loch
Police have appealed for help to trace a man reported missing in Fife.
Stephen Sansum was last seen around 10.20pm on Tuesday in Main Street, Kelty.
The 51-year old got into a VW van and drove off.
When he failed to return home, his family reported him missing to police.
Most Popular
-
1
Bus timetables: Concern as daytime Kirkcaldy route faces the axe
-
2
Fire crews tackle blaze at East Neuk chip shop
-
3
Fife bin strikes: Refuse worker strike still on as unions reject latest offer
-
4
Pittenweem Fish and Chip Bar destroyed in fire
-
5
Scottish Government: Hotel fire demolition delay claim ‘categorically untrue’
His vehicle was found in a rural area near Loch Glow.
Police said extensive enquiries are underway to trace Stephen but attempts to locate him have so far, proved unsuccessful.
When last seen, he was wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a blue t-shirt.
Sergeant John Nicol said: “It’s very unusual for Stephen to go missing and not be in touch with his family.
“Our concern for him is growing. His family is understandably worried and just want to know he is safe and well.
"If anyone has seen Stephen or has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts, please contact us.”
Call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2918 of 30 August, 2022.