Appeal to trace missing man in Fife after car found near loch

Stephen Sansum was last seen around 10.20pm on Tuesday in Main Street, Kelty.

The 51-year old got into a VW van and drove off.

When he failed to return home, his family reported him missing to police.

His vehicle was found in a rural area near Loch Glow.

Police said extensive enquiries are underway to trace Stephen but attempts to locate him have so far, proved unsuccessful.

When last seen, he was wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a blue t-shirt.

Sergeant John Nicol said: “It’s very unusual for Stephen to go missing and not be in touch with his family.

“Our concern for him is growing. His family is understandably worried and just want to know he is safe and well.

"If anyone has seen Stephen or has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts, please contact us.”