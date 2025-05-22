Appeal to trace missing man who may have boarded train to Fife

Police are appealing for information to help trace Alan McMillan, who is missing from Penicuik.

A vulnerable missing man from Penicuik may have boarded a train to Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for help to trace Alan McMillan, 53, who was last seen at around 8pm on Wednesday, May 21 in the Bog Road area of Penicuik,

Officers say he may have travelled to Edinburgh and they believe he may also have boarded a train to Glenrothes shortly after on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are keen to trace Alan as it is out of character for him to be missing and they are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Alan is partially blind and may appear to stumble when he walks. He is described as being 6ft 4in tall, of slim build, with short grey hair.

When he was last seen, Alan was wearing blue jeans, a red and blue checked shirt, black Trespass top, black gilet and brown shoes.

Inspector Keith Watson said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Alan’s welfare and are urgently working to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well. I’d urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Alan since around 8pm last night, or has any information on his whereabouts, to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4191 of May 21.