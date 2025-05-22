Appeal to trace missing man who may have boarded train to Fife
Police are appealing for help to trace Alan McMillan, 53, who was last seen at around 8pm on Wednesday, May 21 in the Bog Road area of Penicuik,
Officers say he may have travelled to Edinburgh and they believe he may also have boarded a train to Glenrothes shortly after on Wednesday evening.
They are keen to trace Alan as it is out of character for him to be missing and they are increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Alan is partially blind and may appear to stumble when he walks. He is described as being 6ft 4in tall, of slim build, with short grey hair.
When he was last seen, Alan was wearing blue jeans, a red and blue checked shirt, black Trespass top, black gilet and brown shoes.
Inspector Keith Watson said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Alan’s welfare and are urgently working to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well. I’d urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Alan since around 8pm last night, or has any information on his whereabouts, to contact police.”
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4191 of May 21.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.