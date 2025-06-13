Police have appealed for help to trace a man reported missing after leaving Ninewells Hospital.

James Hunter from St Andrews was last seen about 3:00am on Wednesday leaving the Dundee hospital and is believed to have crossed the Tay Road Bridge back into Fife - but his current whereabouts are unknown and his family are becoming increasingly concerned.

James is described as 5ft7”, slim build, brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a lee logo in big letters on the front, grey bottoms and black trainers.

Sgt Hay from Cupar Police station said: "James has been missing for a number of days now, this is completely out of character for him and his family are understandably worried about it.

“We have a number of police resources out looking for him and I am now looking for the assistance from the public. "