Appliance in memory of Fife firefighter en route to South America to help emergency crews

The Mercedes fire appliance named in memory of firefighter Hilary Green.

The fire service vehicle, donated to charity International Fire and Rescue Association (IFRA) by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, has been named after the late Hilary Green, a much-missed member of the team at Cupar Fire Station.

The charity works to help emergency services in countries affected by war or civil unrest, helping provide vehicles, equipment and training to ensure they can continue saving lives.

This weekend saw the charity’s latest donations head off to help others.

The vehicle is on its way to Paraguay where it will be used by the fire service there.

The appliance ‘Hilary Green’ began her journey to Paraguay where she will help emergency service crews there carry out vital lifesaving work.

A spokesman for IFRA, which has a base in Thornton, said: “Hilary was tragically taken from us in 2019 but before she left us she requested to be remembered by having a fire appliance named after her.

"Chief Officer Martin Blunden, SFRS, arranged the donation of this Mercedes fire appliance in accordance with her wishes.

"Many thanks to him and the SFRS family for making this happen.

"Hilary will be remembered by all and live on in Paraguay saving lives.

"RIP Hilary and good luck to the appliance named after her.”

‘Hilary’ is the 102nd vehicle to be shipped to foreign shores by IFRA, and she was joined at the docks for the journey to South America by the charity’s 103rd appliance.