Armed police at Fife park & ride bus station after reports of man with weapon

Armed police were called to a busy park and ride bus facility in Fife after being altered to reports of a man carrying a weapon at the weekend.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST

A bus bound for Edinburgh was at the centre of the drama on Sunday evening, but no crime was established.

It started when police were alerted to a man in possession of a weapon on Reid Street, Lochgelly, at around 7:00pm

He was traced to Halbeath Park and Ride where there were reports he boarded the Edinburgh-bound bus with a sword. Eyewitnessses said armed police attended the scene.

Pic: TSPLPic: TSPL
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received reports of a man believed to be in possession of a weapon on Reid Street in Lochgelly around 7pm on Sunday.

“Officers attended and the man was traced a short time later at Halbeath Park and Ride. Further enquiries were carried out and no criminality was established. Suitable advice was given to the man and there was no further police action.”

