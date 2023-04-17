Armed police at Fife park & ride bus station after reports of man with weapon
Armed police were called to a busy park and ride bus facility in Fife after being altered to reports of a man carrying a weapon at the weekend.
A bus bound for Edinburgh was at the centre of the drama on Sunday evening, but no crime was established.
It started when police were alerted to a man in possession of a weapon on Reid Street, Lochgelly, at around 7:00pm
He was traced to Halbeath Park and Ride where there were reports he boarded the Edinburgh-bound bus with a sword. Eyewitnessses said armed police attended the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received reports of a man believed to be in possession of a weapon on Reid Street in Lochgelly around 7pm on Sunday.
“Officers attended and the man was traced a short time later at Halbeath Park and Ride. Further enquiries were carried out and no criminality was established. Suitable advice was given to the man and there was no further police action.”