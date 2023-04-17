Armed police at Fife park & ride bus station after reports of man with weapon

A bus bound for Edinburgh was at the centre of the drama on Sunday evening, but no crime was established.

It started when police were alerted to a man in possession of a weapon on Reid Street, Lochgelly, at around 7:00pm

He was traced to Halbeath Park and Ride where there were reports he boarded the Edinburgh-bound bus with a sword. Eyewitnessses said armed police attended the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received reports of a man believed to be in possession of a weapon on Reid Street in Lochgelly around 7pm on Sunday.