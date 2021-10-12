The annual gathering has been put on hold since the start of the pandemic.

But the parade and Remembrance Service will go ahead on Sunday, November 14 following the easing of restrictions on the size of social gatherings and physical distancing.

In Kirkcaldy, the parade will muster at the Town House at 10.30am and begin marching to the war memorial.

It will be led by Kirkcaldy Pipe Band.

The service will be led by Captain Andrew Manley, commanding officer, from Kirkcaldy Salvation Army.

It will include a performance from Dunfermline Town Brass Band and the two minute silence at 11.00am, the Last Post and wreath laying by dignitaries as well as ex-servicemen and women and community groups.

There won’t be refreshments and speeches afterwards at the Adam Smith Theatre r as the facility is closed for a £3m refurbishment.

Captain Manley said this will be his first Remembrance Service in the town.

He said: “I am looking forward to the service because it will be the first time since moving to Kirkcaldy in July 2020 that I will be seeing the community come together for this poignant occasion.

“It is important for people to attend the Remembrance Service in Kirkcaldy.

"In a fast paced society it is vital we set aside times to stop, reflect and give thanks for the lives of those lost due to all conflicts. It also allows us to think of those injured in their line of duty and well as those involved in conflict today and in recent years.”

Jim Paterson, secretary of the Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “We are hoping the weather will be okay on the day and providing that happens, it should go well.

"Anyone wishing to attend the parade and lay a wreath must order their wreath from Poppy Scotland and they can contact them on 0131 550 1573.

"Once they have purchased their wreath they should contact me on( 01592) 568601 so I can inform the parade master and he can let people know on the day who the wreaths are from.”

