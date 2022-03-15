Currently Country will be aired every Friday from 1:00-3:00pm, and will be presented by country superfan, Billy Anderson.

Billy (55), who is a mature student studying radio and podcasting at Fife College’s Stenton Campus, is hoping to win the hearts of Fifers with his passion for all things country.

Billy will be bringing his show, Currently Country, to k107fm this Friday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The Army veteran and retired police officer from Edinburgh said: “I retired three years ago after spending 18 years as a police officer and quickly realised that I was bored.

"After a conversation with my wife Vivien, and – not to sound corny - she told me to follow my dreams.

"As I’ve always loved country music and radio as a format I thought that I would enrol into higher education to study radio broadcasting.”

Describing radio as the naughty boy of media, Billy said that his show on k107fm will bring something new to the airwaves as country music is often forgotten about on larger commercial stations.

"I love country music, but there isn’t a lot of it on the radio in Scotland and the UK as a whole,” he said. “My show is fast, fun, and there will be something for everyone.

“I’ll be bringing something new and fresh to k107fm and even if people don’t like country music I’m hoping to change some minds as it can be so diverse.

"Country music is very wide ranging with a lot of crossovers into different genres such as pop and rock so there will be a lot of different music for listeners to enjoy.”

Billy added that he is positive that his show will be a hit and that k107fm is a great place to work.

"I’m very confident that the show will be amazing, and I’m very happy to be at the station. It’s very professional and a great place to work.

"Country music fans are starved of good music in Scotland and I want to change that for them by bringing my show to Fife.

"There are no better fans than country music fans, and because of this I know my show will be a success!”

If you would like to tune in for Billy’s show, please visit: https://www.k107.co.uk/.

