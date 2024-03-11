Art club workshop funding for young people with profound learning difficulties
It has come from the The Arts Society Fife for the PAMIS art workshops which it will hold at its studios throughout 2024. They will take place on the first floor studio above the foodbank at Caledonia House in the Saltire Centre from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on the last Saturday of each month and will be led by practising artist and teacher Dot Black and her sister Judy, an experienced ASN teacher.
The workshops encourage individual creativity plus the social skills of working together in a group. Participants in this fun class will share the opportunity of exploring different techniques and art materials and will be able to take their own creations home afterwards.
The art club was established in 1955 for local creatives to get together. The club also stages an annual exhibition.