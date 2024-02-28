Artisan market returns to Kirkcaldy High Street this weekend after winter break

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Friday market, which originally launched in 2019, sees a mix of businesses and vendors come to the High Street offering a range of goods and products from food to arts and crafts.

And the market runs over two days on the first weekend of the month – which is this weekend – with stalls in place on the Saturday too.

Having enjoyed a break in January and February, the market is back and it is hoped both locals and visitors will continue to support the initiative.

The Artisan Market returns on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

The markets are held every Friday and on the first Saturday of every month from March to December, and have been credited with bringing more people into the pedestrianised zone of the High Street.

Louise Canny, who runs the market as well as owning Eloise Jewellery, said: “There will be nine or ten traders this weekend.

"We have Stockbridge Mac and Cheese coming this weekend which we’re excited about.

"Some of the traders we had for the first couple of years have drifted away, as it’s not paying for them, however we do have people who will come back every week without fail and they will be back at the weekend.”

Louise is hoping that with the start of the new year the Kirkcaldy community will come together and support the market traders.

She said: “We’re trying our hardest to keep something alive on the High Street.

“As much as people say they want a market, they just don’t seem to support it.

"People will complain about the prices, but there’s no market in the land that can compete with Aldi as they don’t hand make their things. You’re getting a higher quality product at the market.”

Artisan Fridays are always looking for new stallholders. Anyone interested should have public liability insurance, and can get in touch with Louise.

She added: “We’re looking for quality stallholders of all disciplines to join our team and breathe life back into Kirkcaldy High Street and really make it fly again.

"We’d love to hear from any businesses or vendors who are interested in getting involved.”