Artists seek support for more free workshops at Glenrothes studio

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Art Space 48 belongs to Billy Caulfield, Andrew Parry and Aaron Andrews, and is based at the Kingdom Shopping Centre.

It’s part of the Edinburgh Printmaker EP Spaces, a national network of affordable spaces for artists and creative communities. The studio serves as base for the artists’ personal projects and community interaction through workshops, where funding is available.

Billy, Andrew and Aaron aim to create a contemporary project space for like-mined individuals to talk about ideas and produce projects. The space might be used for exhibitions, film screening and music projects – turning the space into a creative hub, thriving with activities.

Art Space 48 trio, from left, Aaron Andrews, Billy Caulfield, and Andrew Parry, hope to hold more workshops, like the successful Superheroes events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By seeking sponsorship and other funding, they hope to offer free art workshops free of charge. On Saturdays, July 23 and 30, they opened the shutter for the first time, offering young people’s Superhero workshops, sponsored by local company ARRO Lighting. This was a huge success, with over 30 young people getting involved over the two days. The feedback from the local community has been very positive.

The studio is seeking funding to open the doors once again in the October holidays, which in turn, will hopefully attract various funding opportunities to keep the momentum going, encouraging the creative energy generated by the workshops.

Donations are welcome at Art Space 48, Unit 48, Unicorn Way, Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes (opposite Savers).​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The creativity and artistsic talents of the young people were developed during the free workshops.

The workshops over the two days at Art Space 48 were hugely popular with young people.

Young people enjoyed working with the artists at the Superheroes workshop.