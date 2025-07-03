Arts and tipples as Fife art gallery launches unique collaboration

An art gallery in Fife is launching a unique multi-faceted collaboration that will combine art, music, history and beer.

Foursticks Art Gallery in Falkland is hosting an exhibition of original art by renowned wood engraver Beth Robertson while also showcasing a new brew by Howe Beer Project. With special events, music and workshops planned throughout this month, it will be the epicentre for this amalgam of arts and tipples under the banner of A Scottish Fairytale.

Owner Joe Nicholson said: “I’ve always wanted to collaborate with Beth, so when the opportunity arose to showcase her fantastic work in the gallery, I jumped at the chance. Beth has an ability to delve into the soul of a place and wanted to make a clear connection not only with the physical landscapes of Falkland, but also with the mystical qualities of this historic village.”

By coincidence, Joe was also in discussions with Kevin Kelly and Julia McCarthy from Howe Beer Project, who have been working to create a microbrewery on the site of the former Muddy Boots soft play centre in Balmalcolm. One thing led to another and an idea was hatched to highlight one of Howe Beer Project’s first brews at the exhibition launch, with Beth providing the beer’s artwork.

Foursticks Art Gallery in Falkland is hosting A Scottish Fairytale exhibition (Pic: Submitted)

To complete the line-up, Jamie Keddie; a Fife-based musician, will provide an ethereal musical accompaniment to Beth’s evocative pieces. Jamie, also known as An Tuagh, uses historical instruments to bring to life new music that invokes ancient cultures and explores the connections between Scotland, Ireland and Scandinavia.

Beth has taught wood engraving for over 15 years and is a qualified art psychotherapist. She said: “I’ve known Joe for years and we share a love for the aesthetic qualities associated with the relief print techniques I use. To bring this artform to Falkland and be inspired by its history and beautiful landscapes is a dream come true. This, combined with the collaboration with the guys at Howe Beer Project, has been inspirational.”

Added Kevin: “Our goal is to create a community-focused taproom and microbrewery in the heart of Fife. To do this, we want to collaborate with local businesses as much as possible, so hooking up with Joe at Foursticks Art Gallery and Beth with her incredible artwork was a no-brainer. The exhibition is a brilliant reflection of this kind of collaborative partnership.”

A Scottish Fairytale will run from July 5-27.