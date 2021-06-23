Arts festival returns to Fife coastal village next month

David Mach will open his studio up to visitors.

A mixture of internationally-renowned performers and Scottish artists have been announced for the week-long event, being held from Saturday, July 17 to Sunday, July 25, which is held in Lower Largo and surrounding area.

The full line-up of artists, performers and musicians includes folk music legend Rab Noakes, international sculptor David Mach, author and broadcaster Dame Joan Bakewell, Skids frontman Richard Jobson and Scots folk musician James Yorkston.

A total of 60 artists – nearly double the number who participated in the festival’s inaugural year in 2019 – will be exhibiting in their own homes and studios, which will be open to the public throughout the week.

It is anticipated that the second Largo Arts Week will deliver a major boost to the community and also attract visitors to the area.

Gigs, concerts and talks will take place mainly in the village’s Durham Hall with a limited audience due to Covid guidelines. All artists’ venues will also follow current Covid and social distancing rules.

Highlights of the week include: a solo gig by legendary Scottish singer songwriter Rab Noakes; internationally-renowned sculptor and installation artist David Mach will open his home studio in the area to visitors and host his own evening of talk with former Skids frontman and actor Richard Jobson; author, journalist and broadcaster Dame Joan Bakewell will be ‘in conversation’ with former Scots makar Liz Lochhead.; and a new work of public art by local artist Alan Faulds will be unveiled during the festival.

The festival has been created and organised by local artists Dougi McMillan and Andrew Stenson.

Andrew said: “It’s been tremendous to see the demand from local artists to be a part of this year’s festival and with 34 studios and homes to visit, we hope visitors and locals will be able to enjoy a vast and diverse range of art.”

Dougi added: “After all the lockdowns and restrictions, it’s a great boost to host the festival and allow people to enjoy art and music once more.”