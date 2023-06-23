News you can trust since 1871
Artwork unveiled in Kirkcaldy to mark 60 years of twinning with Ingolstadt

A new piece of civic art has been unveiled in Kirkcaldy town square to celebrate 60 years of friendship with twin town, Ingolstadt.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:18 BST

It was formally revealed as part of a civic reception held to mark the milestone. The flag of Ingolstadt is also flying over the Town Square.

The Sandtner Model is a stunning miniature display of Ingolstadt’s historic town centre. It sits on a plinth at the end of the Town Square, close to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The model, which recreates all the German town’s streets and buildings in painstaking detail, was designed by Jakob Sandtner, who was a 16th century master turner and carpenter who made amazingly precise city models. He was commissioned by the Duke of Albrecht V to make five, including one of Ingolstadt in 1572.

The Sandtner model of Ingolstadt is now part of the Town Square in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)The Sandtner model of Ingolstadt is now part of the Town Square in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Guests at the unveiling included a delegation from Ingolstadt, led by Dr. Christian Scharpf, Oberbürgermeister - or town mayor. The event also marks the full return of twin town activities after everything was put on hold for lockdown. The 60th anniversary actually fell last September.

Dr Scharpf paid tribute to the many strong bonds between the two towns, with many friendships forged across the decades.

He added: “I am very pleased we have chosen a permanent location for the model in front of the Town House. It will be seen by many people who will know and remember their last visit to Ingolstadt, and start planning their next visit.”

Six students are also spending a fortnight in Kirkcaldy on placements with Fife Council, Kirkcaldy YM, Linton Lane, and in the office of David Torrance MSP.

