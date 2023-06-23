It was formally revealed as part of a civic reception held to mark the milestone. The flag of Ingolstadt is also flying over the Town Square.

The Sandtner Model is a stunning miniature display of Ingolstadt’s historic town centre. It sits on a plinth at the end of the Town Square, close to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The model, which recreates all the German town’s streets and buildings in painstaking detail, was designed by Jakob Sandtner, who was a 16th century master turner and carpenter who made amazingly precise city models. He was commissioned by the Duke of Albrecht V to make five, including one of Ingolstadt in 1572.

The Sandtner model of Ingolstadt is now part of the Town Square in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Guests at the unveiling included a delegation from Ingolstadt, led by Dr. Christian Scharpf, Oberbürgermeister - or town mayor. The event also marks the full return of twin town activities after everything was put on hold for lockdown. The 60th anniversary actually fell last September.

Dr Scharpf paid tribute to the many strong bonds between the two towns, with many friendships forged across the decades.

He added: “I am very pleased we have chosen a permanent location for the model in front of the Town House. It will be seen by many people who will know and remember their last visit to Ingolstadt, and start planning their next visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad