Asda checkout operator's 12-hour shift without speaking to a single customer

Karen Owens staged the sponsored silence for Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! And raised £618.

With the help of colleagues, she made up cue cards to hand to customers in the Dalgety Bay store to explain why she wasn’t chatting during her shift at the tills.

As a breast cancer survivor, 52-year-old Karen is grateful for Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! and their support throughout her journey to recovery 10 years ago.

Karen Owens during her 12-hour sponsored silence

Karen, a mum of three, said: "I am doing fine now, especially with the continued support of my husband and kids.

“ I'm actually ecstatic that I got to the 10-year milestone. It's been quite an emotional time for me, particularly with the 25th anniversary of Tickled Pink and my own 10th anniversary.”

"My recovery story is proof of the amazing support from these charities - I was the lucky recipient of life-saving treatment and care from Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!

“If it hadn't been for people who held their own fundraising activities, organised tombolas and the generous people who supported them, I believe I wouldn't be here today – I can’t thank everyone enough.”

Alana Brown, community champion of Asda Dalgety Bay, said: “She loves conversations, our Karen, so a sponsored silence was far from easy!

“She's a lovely lady and it's a great thing she has done. Things like this which make people have a laugh are a great way to restart activities to raise money.”

