Asda Glenrothes community champion reflects with pride on ten years in the role

The passionate and motivated community champion has achieved great success for her community within the first year with Michelle being commended in Scottish Parliament for her work tackling food poverty.

At the onset of lockdown and only days into the role, Michelle achieved incredible results for the Glenrothes community.

Michelle has been in the role since 2020.

She managed to secure a grant for local primary and secondary schools, support via grants and donations to an emergency pantry and secured 10 laptops and data packages for a local high school.

Michelle said: “I remember the role being advertised and thought that I could get my teeth into it and really make a difference to the community.

“No one does this job for the recognition as it can be quite overwhelming at times.

"But it is a job that I take a lot of pride in and am always delighted when I do get recognition for my work. I have been mentioned in Scottish Parliament again this year for the work I did at Christmas, which is extremely humbling.”

Michelle expressed how vital the role of community champion is, particularly in the current climate where everyone is struggling with rising living costs.

She said: “Families, small charities etc are really struggling financially, so any support we can offer at all is appreciated and always well received.