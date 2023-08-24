Asda staff call in expert help to tackle a prickly delivery at Fife store

The prickly problem occurred at the Dalgety Bay store recently, and they called in Dunfermline-based Burntisland Hedgehog Haven for help.

Alana Brown, Asda’a community champion, said: "We were advised to try to secure the hedgehog and give him some water and a blanket until someone could come out and rescue him. The hedgehog has been named Otto and is getting treatment with the hope to be released back into the wild."

The Haven was quick to praise Ian and team saying,