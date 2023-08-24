Asda staff call in expert help to tackle a prickly delivery at Fife store
The prickly problem occurred at the Dalgety Bay store recently, and they called in Dunfermline-based Burntisland Hedgehog Haven for help.
Alana Brown, Asda’a community champion, said: "We were advised to try to secure the hedgehog and give him some water and a blanket until someone could come out and rescue him. The hedgehog has been named Otto and is getting treatment with the hope to be released back into the wild."
The Haven was quick to praise Ian and team saying,
"Thank you so much to the Asda colleagues for looking after the hedgehog. His certainly was a different collection to anything we have ever had at the store. Otto was very cold and spent three days in the incubator, but is feeling a little better now. He is still a very frightened little boy, but is starting to realise it’s not so bad here.”