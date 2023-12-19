News you can trust since 1871
Asda worker spots scam and saves elderly Fife customer from £800 loss

A supermarket worker in Fife saved an elderly customer from falling victim to a costly scam after he tried to buy £800 of gift cards.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Dec 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 11:58 GMT
Emma Baillie, who works at Asda in Glenrothes, reacted after finding out the story behind the purchase.

She said: “We got checkout training when I joined, and part of it taught us about fraudulent transactions and what to look out for to spot scams. The gentleman arrived at the checkout with a stack of gift vouchers for Amazon, and I just knew straight away something seemed off. I asked him what he was purchasing them for, and he explained he had been emailed by Amazon to say he’d won a trip for £800. He was instructed to purchase the gift vouchers and then send all the codes back to the email to redeem his trip.”

Quick-thinking Emma was able to identify this as an email scam, and advised him not to purchase the vouchers.

Emma Baillie, who works at Asda in Glenrothes, reacted after finding out the story behind the purchase (Pic: Submitted)Emma Baillie, who works at Asda in Glenrothes, reacted after finding out the story behind the purchase (Pic: Submitted)
She continued: “He had his phone, so I asked if I could see the email and I was able to check the details of the sender. It became clear that it wasn’t a legitimate email. He thankfully understood and was really thankful that I warned him before he went through with it.”

Emma reported the scam to try to prevent any further fraud.

Debbie Wilson, Asda Glenrothes community champion, said: “Emma was so great with this older gentleman, guiding him through the situation with such care. She saved him a small fortune by thinking on her feet, and reported the scam to prevent others falling for it.“

