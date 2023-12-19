A supermarket worker in Fife saved an elderly customer from falling victim to a costly scam after he tried to buy £800 of gift cards.

Emma Baillie, who works at Asda in Glenrothes, reacted after finding out the story behind the purchase.

She said: “We got checkout training when I joined, and part of it taught us about fraudulent transactions and what to look out for to spot scams. The gentleman arrived at the checkout with a stack of gift vouchers for Amazon, and I just knew straight away something seemed off. I asked him what he was purchasing them for, and he explained he had been emailed by Amazon to say he’d won a trip for £800. He was instructed to purchase the gift vouchers and then send all the codes back to the email to redeem his trip.”

Quick-thinking Emma was able to identify this as an email scam, and advised him not to purchase the vouchers.

Emma Baillie, who works at Asda in Glenrothes, reacted after finding out the story behind the purchase (Pic: Submitted)

She continued: “He had his phone, so I asked if I could see the email and I was able to check the details of the sender. It became clear that it wasn’t a legitimate email. He thankfully understood and was really thankful that I warned him before he went through with it.”

Emma reported the scam to try to prevent any further fraud.