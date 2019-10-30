Ashes of popular Buckhaven man scattered at Ibrox

A dedicated Rangers fan and popular Buckhaven character has had his ashes scattered at the home of his beloved club.

On what would have been his 46th birthday, the ashes of Craig Bernard, who died in July, were spread on the turf at Ibrox.

The tribute was set up by the Buckhaven and Methil Rangers Supporters Club, whose members often looked after Craig when he attended games at the ground.

A bus took members of the club, his family, Kelly Dewar from the local community council, and members of the Orange Lodge East Fife Protestant Defenders 240 to the ceremony.

The service was conducted by Brother Alex Bell, before Craig’s ashes were scattered at the half way line at the Sandy Jardine stand, in front of where Craig used to sit at the games.

Kelly said Craig’s family had been “overwhelmed” by the support from the two clubs.

She added: “Rangers also went above and beyond and gave everyone as long as we wanted to say our final goodbyes, and then a tour of the stadium and grounds.

“The bar Craig went to along from Ibrox, The District, put on teas, coffee and some sandwiches for us, and we chatted with the staff and locals who also had some fantastic stories of Craig and his antics. He truly made a fantastic impact on the lives of everyone he met.”

There have been several tributes to Craig.

Just days after his death, hundreds of people gathered at Leven Prom for a vigil. Two ‘buddy benches’ were also unveiled in his honour.