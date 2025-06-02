Astonishing response for knitted poppies as Kirkcaldy finalises plans for war memorial centenary

An appeal to people to knit woollen poppies to be part of Kirkcaldy War Memorial’s centenary celebrations has closed after an astonishing response.

The Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland asked for 1500 donations - and got over 8000.

There is still time to hand in any that are being knitted, but the appeal has formally closed ahead of special events to mark the centenary of the Lang Toun’s memorial to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Bill Mason, branch chairman, said the response had been overwhelming.

More than 8000 knitted poppies were donated (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

Hailing a “fantastic achievement” he said: We want to thank all of the individuals, groups and organisations who have done us and the names on the War Memorial proud. “

The Army and RAF Cadets will finish their work attaching the poppies to the nets which will cascade down the central tower at the memorial. The balcony at Kirkcaldy Museum will also be dressed with poppies, along with the stair head inside the building as part of the centenary celebrations.

Repairs have also started to the War Memorial ahead of the display starting to take shape in mid-June - the aim is to keep it in place until Remembrance Sunday.

Added Bill: “We don't mind people adding a personal poppy or two to the display, as long as they take care - thank you to everyone for a very special tribute to our fallen. Kirkcaldy does truly remember!”

The Kirkcaldy branch is working with Fife Council, On Fife, Kirkcaldy Civic Society, and local community organisations to organise a number of activities and events to mark the significant anniversary.

Work has started on a cairn in the ground of the memorial gardens which will feature a time capsule with items contributed by a number of organisations. They will be placed within a shell casing used during the funeral arrangements for the late Queen Elizabeth II

A community/ military parade from the Town Square to the Memorial Gardens will take place on the morning of Wednesday, July 2, and the names of more than 1500 war dead inscribed on the war memorials from WW1 through to the conflict in Afghanistan will be read aloud across three mornings at the end of the month.