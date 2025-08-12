Auditions for young performers to join Kirkcaldy theatre's panto cast

Talented young dancers and enthusiastic performers are invited to audition to be part of this year’s pantomime at the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imagine Theatre are hosting open auditions for young people to join the Junior Ensemble for this year’s panto, Aladdin.

Open to those between the ages of nine and 15, the team behind the magical production are looking for energetic, expressive performers who show great teamwork and ability to follow direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those looking to audition should register in the theatre foyer from 9.30am to 10.30am on Saturday, August 16.

Auditions take place on Saturday for the Junior Ensemble in this year's panto at the Adam Smith Theatre.

No singing is required, the audition is all about dance and performance. Those auditioning should dress to move, wear comfy dance shoes and tie long hair back.

Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian for the full audition.

Successful auditionees will be invited to join one of three rotating performance teams, with rehearsals starting in November.

The panto will run from December 4 to 30 – with 38 shows.

Application forms, which should be completed and brought along on the day, can be downloaded from the Aladdin page at onfife.com