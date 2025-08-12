Auditions for young performers to join Kirkcaldy theatre's panto cast
Imagine Theatre are hosting open auditions for young people to join the Junior Ensemble for this year’s panto, Aladdin.
Open to those between the ages of nine and 15, the team behind the magical production are looking for energetic, expressive performers who show great teamwork and ability to follow direction.
Those looking to audition should register in the theatre foyer from 9.30am to 10.30am on Saturday, August 16.
No singing is required, the audition is all about dance and performance. Those auditioning should dress to move, wear comfy dance shoes and tie long hair back.
Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian for the full audition.
Successful auditionees will be invited to join one of three rotating performance teams, with rehearsals starting in November.
The panto will run from December 4 to 30 – with 38 shows.
Application forms, which should be completed and brought along on the day, can be downloaded from the Aladdin page at onfife.com