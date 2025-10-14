Audrey Diamond: tributes to former Kirkcaldy High School depute rector who influenced so many pupils

Tributes have been paid to Audrey Diamond, former depute rector at Kirkcaldy High School, who sadly passed away on Saturday October 11, aged 58.

She was remembered for influencing and improving so many young lives, and her relentless commitment to them and their families

After graduating from Stirling University with a Joint Degree in English and History, Audrey took up her first teaching post in Fife, in January 1990 as an English teacher at Glenrothes High School.

This is where she first crossed paths with Derek Allan, former rector at Kirkcaldy High, who was a guidance teacher there at the time.

Audrey Diamond served at Kirkcaldy High School for over 20 years (Pic: Submitted)

Audrey moved to Beath High School in 1992 and then on to KHS guidance teacher, whilst still teaching English, in January 1995. She always had a genuine interest in the youngsters and would be their advocate whilst challenging them to be the best version of themselves.

In 2007, Audrey was promoted to be an additional depute rector when the school was awarded ‘School Of Ambition’ under Gwen Kinghorn. It was no surprise to any of her colleagues that she tackled the job with her usual valour, honesty, candour and great sense of humour.

Her dedication to the cause paid off and she became a permanent depute in August, 2012, where she would work with Mr Allan once more.

Audrey was always a master in developing relationships with youngsters and staff, and this was key when dealing with challenges around school and as the Child Protection Co-ordinator. On a lighter note, she had a great sense of humour and was renowned for a few catch phrases. Even the pupils would say them to her ‘litter abuse, there’s no excuse!’

Audrey gained the respect from the pupils by her relentless commitment to them and their families and had a unique ability to engage the most complex and challenging youngsters, ensuring they achieved qualifications which would ultimately improve their life chances.

She valued education and was held in high regard by colleagues both in school, across Fife and at SQA, where she was Principal Assessor for English for 25 years whilst doing her day job.

Sandy Young, depute rector, said: There are very few people in life who will have had the opportunity to influence and improve so many young lives. Audrey was indeed a ‘diamond’, and one that will be remembered with much love and fondness for a very long time.”